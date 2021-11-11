Convicted killer Scott Peterson to find out next year if he gets retrial

Convicted killer Scott Peterson will find out next year whether he'll get a new murder trial.

A judge in Redwood City said Wednesday that a hearing will take place in February to determine if there will be a retrial.

Peterson is set to be resentenced on Dec. 8 for the murder of his pregnant wife Laci and unborn child.

His death sentence was overturned last year due to juror misconduct.

The judge also clarified in Wednesday's hearing which family members will be able to attend the resentencing, saying 16 of Laci Peterson's family and friends and 6 of Scott Peterson's family members will be allowed in the courtroom.

It is expected that he will be resentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

