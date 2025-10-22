Convicted serial harasser jailed after being spotted back in San Francisco

article

The Brief San Francisco Sheriff’s Office jail records show Hobbs was booked about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday for violating his parole, and that he was being held without bail being set. The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that Hobbs was spotted again in the city, including in and around Dolores Park, the Castro, and Duboce Triangle. A San Francisco jury convicted Bill Gene Hobbs in 2023 of groping or assaulting women dating back to September 2022. He was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.



Bill Gene Hobbs – the man who was convicted in 2023 of groping or assaulting women across San Francisco – is back in custody after he was released from prison and spotted back in the city allegedly harassing women once again.

San Francisco Sheriff’s Office jail records show Hobbs was booked about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday for violating his parole, and that he was being held without bail being set.

The backstory:

The San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that Hobbs was spotted again in the city, including in and around Dolores Park, the Castro, and Duboce Triangle.

Reporters said they observed Hobbs approaching women.

San Francisco police on Tuesday said they had not received any reports accusing Hobbs of new crimes. The department also said it could not confirm whether he had registered as a sex offender following his release.

A San Francisco jury convicted Bill Gene Hobbs in 2023 of groping or assaulting women dating back to September 2022. The jury found him guilty of harassing more than a dozen women, and he was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

What they're saying:

UC Law San Francisco Professor David Levine said it is not unusual for defendants to serve about half of their sentence.

"Usually you serve much less of your time because you get credit for things like if you were in jail before conviction you would get credit for that, and typically you get credit for good behavior," said Levine.

Women at Dolores Park told KTVU it was upsetting, but not surprising, to hear a repeat offender might be back on the streets.

"It's not surprising to hear that's happening, but still very upsetting to hear," said Rian Dixon. "There's people who were trying to enjoy their food or observe their children play in the park and get interrupted by other folks who feel the need or in a place where they are harassing them."

Others said harassment and unwanted attention are common experiences, but that they try to remain alert without living in fear.

"I was catcalled just this morning," said Anda Chisster. "It happens. I'm just gonna like wash it off, trusting that I would know what to do in this situation as part of the ability to handle living in this day and age.

KTVU reached out to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, which successfully prosecuted Hobbs. The office said it had no comment regarding his release at this time.