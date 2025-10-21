Convicted serial harasser back in San Francisco after prison release

A man convicted of serial harassment in San Francisco is out of prison and back in the city, and is allegedly harassing women once again.

Conviction and sentence

What we know:

In May 2023, a San Francisco jury convicted Bill Gene Hobbs of groping or assaulting women dating back to September 2022. The jury found him guilty of harassing more than a dozen women, and he was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

Reports of new incidents

Now, the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Hobbs has been spotted again in the city, including in and around Dolores Park, the Castro, and Duboce Triangle.

Reporters said they observed Hobbs approaching women on Monday.

As of Tuesday, San Francisco police said they had not received any reports accusing Hobbs of new crimes. The department also said it could not confirm whether he had registered as a sex offender following his release.

Legal expert weighs in

What they're saying:

UC Law San Francisco Professor David Levine said it is not unusual for defendants to serve about half of their sentence.

"Usually you serve much less of your time because you get credit for things like if you were in jail before conviction you would get credit for that, and typically you get credit for good behavior," said Levine.

Levine said that while reports of Hobbs’ behavior may raise concerns, it’s unclear if they could put him in new legal jeopardy.

"He allegedly is doing things that might violate the terms of parole, might violate the terms of his requirement of being a registered sex offender, but it has to come to the attention of the right authorities," he said.

Women at Dolores Park told KTVU it was upsetting, but not surprising, to hear a repeat offender might be back on the streets.

"It's not surprising to hear that's happening, but still very upsetting to hear," said Rian Dixon. "There's people who were trying to enjoy their food or observe their children play in the park and get interrupted by other folks who feel the need or in a place where they are harassing them."

Others said harassment and unwanted attention are common experiences, but that they try to remain alert without living in fear.

"I was catcalled just this morning," said Anda Chisster. "It happens. I'm just gonna like wash it off, trusting that I would know what to do in this situation as part of the ability to handle living in this day and age.

KTVU reached out to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, which successfully prosecuted Hobbs. The office said it had no comment regarding his release at this time.