Convicted sex offender to be released into quiet Redwood City neighborhood

A Redwood City community is mobilizing against the arrival of a new neighbor, a convicted sex predator.

And they have the local sheriff and police chief on their side.

"I have daughters, I have granddaughters, and this is not right," said Stephanie Slade, who lives on Crestview Drive, in the unincorporated Emerald Hills area.

"A sex offender, especially a violent sex offender, doesn't belong in this quiet neighborhood."

The offender is identified as ., a twice convicted rapist.

Michael Thomas Cheek, 69.

Cheek has been locked up for 40 years, almost half of it in a state hospital, classified a "sexually violent predator".

But he was recently deemed a candidate for supervised release.

A judge has tentatively approved Cheek's placement in Redwood City.

"The house that they're proposing is sandwiched between neighbors who both have young girls, so that's probably the worst situation to be in," said neighbor Dung Thai.

"There must be a safer way of re-introducing him that's not in the middle of a neighborhood full of children."

On Thursday, law enforcement fanned out, alerting the neighborhood and encouraging residents to make their views known to the court.

Deputies and police officers knocked on doors and distributed flyers to about 500 homes within a 2,000 foot radius of the proposed rental home.

"His crimes are heinous, absolutely heinous, why would someone like that get to leave prison," posed neighbor Kate Comfort.

Cheek was convicted in 1980 for the kidnapping and rape of a 21-year-old woman in Santa Cruz County.

In 1981, he was convicted of the rape of a 15 year girl at gunpoint in Lake County.

"It's terrifying, I'm a single woman, with a 24 year old daughter, and now we're concerned about even walking in the neighborhood," said Comfort.

Sexually Violent Predators are a specific category of sex offender, held beyond their prison terms until they are found to be rehabilitated and no longer a threat.

California currently has about 15 SVP's on conditional release.

The state pays for monitoring- often involving visits, ankle bracelets, drug tests, polygraphs, and restricted freedom.

"It does make me very nervous and scared," said a young woman named Jessica, too uneasy to give her last name.

"And people won't spend as much time outside, they will just be very cautious."

Residents are encouraged to submit comments prior to a March 1 court hearing on Cheek's fate.

"Why take a chance and put us at risk and create all this nervousness?" said Frank Fraone, who has two adult daughters who visit often.

Fraone made copies of the law enforcement leaflet to hand out himself.

He is concerned that people who walk through the woodsy neighborhood will not be informed.

And Fraone worries that Cheek might become a target.

"If someone sees this person come on their property or approach their daughters, glaring or staring at them, they may take matters into their own hands and he is going to be at risk as well."

Residents of Emerald Hills say their community is becoming even more close-knit over their shared opposition.

With families, schools, and parks nearby, they will try to persuade the court that Michael Cheek threatens their safety and peace of mind.

"Why can't he live in a desert, why can't he live where there's very few people around?" shrugged Slade.

Debora Villalon is a reporter for KTVU. Email Debora at debora.villalon@foxtv.com and follow her on Twitter@DeboraKTVU.