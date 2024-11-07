Cool School: Marin Catholic High students are super volunteers

Tucked under the shadow of Mt. Tamalpais is Marin Catholic High School where 17-year-old Jack Millar is in his final year.

College is calling, but it’s not all about books and classrooms for this super senior.

Since his sophomore year, Jack has been volunteering at Ceres in Novato. The Marin non-profit provides thousands of weekly medically tailored organic meals and delivers them to those facing diet-related illnesses.

"I really love it because I’ve learned cooking skills along the way," Jack said. "And it feels really good to help people."

Each Monday afternoon, Jack makes the trek north to Ceres where he has already logged over 200 hours of service, and the benefits are endless.

"I’ve really found a passion in making the meals," he said, noting how many friends he's also made along the way.

Jack’s work at Ceres is part of Marin Catholic’s Christian Service Project where students are required to volunteer at least 50 hours of service time to seniors, the disabled or to marginalized communities throughout their high school career.

From teaching swimming or the game of chess, hundreds of students just like Jack are making a big difference in the North Bay through these encounter projects.

"Jack, along with a lot of other students, find that they really find their purpose," said Sally Jaeger, the school's Christian service coordinator. "Something that they are able to do that helps other people feel a calling and they are able to provide so much more by giving back."

Mac Abele is now a freshman in college.

But, before graduating, the 18-year-old logged over 500 hours of service time.

That’s 10 times the required amount, and the lion share at Ceres. He believes the lessons learned will be with him a lifetime.

"Just knowing there is something bigger than myself out there is something I want to see myself do in college," he said. "I plan on volunteering and have something that’s bigger than just me, like my school and sports teams. I want something that benefits other people."

Jaeger said these students are learning how to care for one another.

"They are learning empathy for not only themselves but for other people around them," she said, "and kind of have a sense of justice where everyone deserves to have a quality of life and be able to give back."

It’s a win-win for Ceres too.

Their teen program includes over 300 youth chefs and gardeners all helping to prep over 215,000 meals a year.

Jack is now a student member of their board of directors, and next summer will walk away with skills far beyond the classroom.

"This is really a youth-led space where we ask them to rise and be the best people, and they do it over and over again and every day," Ceres Community Development Director Debroah Ramelli said.