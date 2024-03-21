Cool School: Closing the generation gap, learning life's lessons through literacy that comes alive

It’s another busy morning for Walnut Creek’s Barbara Proctor. With her book bag in hand, it’s showtime for the 2nd graders at Pleasanton’s Valley View Elementary.

"This is one of my favorite books. It’s called Clever Jack takes a C-A-K-E," said Proctor as the students screamed out ,"CAKE!"

At age 88, Proctor better known as GG is about to accomplish the impossible. She will somehow get 19-eight-year-olds to sit laser focused for 45 minutes by simply reading a book.

"I love reading to the children. They kind of stroke my ego, and they make me feel so good and so wanted and so appreciated," said Proctor.

Proctor has been a fixture at Valley View for well over a decade and the students are very attentive. "She makes books come alive and for children it makes a huge difference. It truly makes them better readers," said the teacher Ms. Nava. "It’s what is the foundation of being able to read, being excited about learning and being lifelong learners," said Valley View Principal Andrea Withers.

Making learning fun is in GG’s DNA. The former school teacher has been volunteering for over 70 years, a trait she got from her 106-year-old late mother, her three children, eight grandchildren, and soon to be three great grand kids. And don’t forget her 100-year-old boyfriend Ernie.

Three days a week she reads to grade school students, and on Wednesday she volunteers at the Trinity Homeless Clothing Store in Walnut Creek – all with one thing in mind. "One of the greatest joys in life is to make someone smile. That gives me great pleasure," said Proctor.

Mission accomplished! And if you need further proof, step outside during recess. GG truly is a reading rock-star surrounded by dozens of kids who all adore her. "How’s this make you feel? Aw, I love the hugs, you know that," said Proctor.

"If you could sum up Ms. GG in a word what that be? Brilliant!" student Aria Valdivia exclaimed. "She’s like a super hero. A super hero? What is her super power? She can make kids super happy," said 2nd grader William Kennan.

And that superhero has been lavished with cards, too many to count. She's even received a homemade thank you book. Local papers have taken notice and have given numerous awards. And it’s not just books. GG also teaches respect, humility and kindness and she always leaves the students with a lesson.

"We learned that if someone tells you something bad you don’t just ignore it. You must shout out … that is unacceptable," said Aria.

Barbara always gets the Valley View royal treatment, and a two-student escort to her car. No stopping this reading dynamo. She is after all their GG.

"Once again, what does GG stand for? Gorgeous Granny," exclaimed Proctor.

GG says as long as she can still drive, her reading days are here to stay.