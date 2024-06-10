article

This summer, Copa America 2024 is coming to 13 cities across the USA, and it's shaping up to be an incredible event. From star-studded teams to thrilling matches, this tournament is a must-watch for anyone who loves soccer. Here’s everything you need to know to join the excitement.

What is Copa America?

Copa America is the premier international soccer tournament for national teams in South America, organized by CONMEBOL. Established in 1916, it features legendary players and historic matches. For the 2024 edition, the tournament will include 16 teams: 10 from CONMEBOL and 6 invited from the CONCACAF region.

How does Copa America 2024 work?

The 16 teams are divided into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout rounds, while the bottom two teams are eliminated. Here are the groups:

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica

Which cities are hosting Copa America 2024 games?

The Copa America 2024 tournament will be held across 13 cities and 14 stadiums in the USA, from June 20 to July 14. Here are the host cities, their respective stadiums, and key match dates:

Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Opening match: June 20, 2024

Austin: Q2 Stadium

Group stage matches: June 30, July 2, 2024

Charlotte: Bank of America Stadium

Semifinal: July 10, 2024

Third place match: July 13, 2024

Dallas: AT&T Stadium

Group stage matches: June 21, June 27, 2024

Quarterfinal: July 5, 2024

Phoenix: State Farm Stadium

Group stage matches: June 26, June 30, 2024

Quarterfinal: July 6, 2024

Houston: NRG Stadium

Group stage matches: June 25, 2024

Quarterfinal: July 4, 2024

Kansas City: Arrowhead Stadium and Children's Mercy Park

Group stage matches: June 25, July 1, 2024

Las Vegas: Allegiant Stadium

Group stage matches: June 27, June 28, 2024

Quarterfinal: July 6, 2024

Los Angeles: SoFi Stadium

Group stage matches: June 22, June 26, 2024

Miami: Hard Rock Stadium

Group stage matches: June 29, 2024

Final: July 14, 2024

New York/New Jersey: MetLife Stadium

Group stage matches: June 25, June 28, 2024

Semifinal: July 9, 2024

Orlando: Inter&Co Stadium

Group stage matches: June 29, July 1, 2024

San Francisco Bay Area: Levi's Stadium

Group stage matches: July 2, 2024

Why it’s important for the US?

Hosting Copa America 2024 is significant for the USA as it prepares for the 2026 World Cup, which it will co-host with Canada and Mexico. The tournament offers the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) invaluable experience against top-tier competition, helping to build a stronger team for the future.

Who is the favorite to win?

Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, are the favorites to win Copa America 2024. Messi, fresh off his World Cup victory, aims to add another continental title to his collection, making Argentina the team to beat. Brazil, with Vinícius Júnior bringing his electric pace and skills, is a close second favorite.

Other strong contenders include Uruguay, Colombia, and Ecuador, each boasting a mix of experienced players and rising stars. From the CONCACAF region, the USA, Mexico, and Canada are expected to provide stiff competition, with the USA leveraging home advantage and Christian Pulisic leading the charge

Key players to watch

This year’s Copa America promises to be exciting with several key players to keep an eye on:

Lionel Messi (Argentina): One of the greatest players of all time, Messi will be looking to add another Copa America title to his illustrious career.

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil): The young forward has been a standout player for Real Madrid and is expected to bring his electric pace and dribbling skills to Brazil's squad, making him a key player to watch.

Christian Pulisic (USA): Often referred to as "Captain America," Pulisic is the star of the U.S. Men’s National Team. His creativity and goal-scoring ability will be crucial for the USA as they compete against top teams.

Event highlights