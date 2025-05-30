Copacabana Supper Club debuts at newly reopened Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts in Oakland

The Copacabana Supper Club, an Oakland-produced immersive theatrical event, is debuting at the newly renovated Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts in downtown Oakland.

From June 5 to June 22, guests can buy tickets to the club, which will include Afro-Brazilian music and food prepared by chefs including Michele McQueen of Town Fare, according to the art center's, CEO Terri Trotter.

The Henry J. Kaiser Center at 10 Tenth Street along Lake Merritt has been closed since 2005, when the Oakland City Council voted to close it as a convention center when costs became too high.

"It's been a long time, but the building's been under construction the last few years," Trotter said. "I think a lot of people have been wondering what's going on, and we are so excited to say 2025 is the year the building reopens."

In 2015, the city council hired Orton Development to rehabilitate the space.

The historic building, which originally opened in 1915 as the Oakland Auditorium, offers five venues, including a 25,000-square-foot arena, a lounge, the 1,500 Calvin Simmons Theater – which is the main tenant-- and two ballrooms.