Coronavirus by the numbers: The latest on how many people it has infected and killed
A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures as of Monday, reported by each government’s health authority:
— Mainland China: 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
— Hong Kong: 98 cases, 2 deaths
— Macao: 10 cases
— South Korea: 4,335 cases, 26 deaths
— Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths
— Iran: 1,501 cases, 66 deaths
— Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths
— France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 2 deaths
— Germany: 130 cases
— Singapore: 106
— United States: 80 cases, 2 deaths
— Spain: 71
— Kuwait: 56
— Bahrain: 47
— Thailand: 43 cases, 1 death
— Taiwan: 41 cases, 1 death
— United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death
— Malaysia: 29
— Australia: 24 cases, 1 death
— Canada: 24
— Switzerland: 24
— Iraq: 21
— United Arab Emirates: 21
— Norway: 19
— Vietnam: 16
— Sweden: 14
— Austria: 14
— Israel: 10
— Lebanon: 10
— Netherlands: 10
— Belgium: 8
— Croatia: 8
— Greece: 7
— Finland: 6
— Oman: 6
— India: 5
— Russia: 5
— Denmark: 4
— Mexico: 4
— Pakistan: 4
— Algeria: 3
— Czech Republic 3
— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
— Qatar: 3
— Romania: 3
— Belarus: 2
— Brazil: 2
— Egypt: 2
— Georgia: 2
— Indonesia: 2
— Afghanistan: 1
— Andorra: 1
— Armenia 1
— Azerbaijan: 1
— Cambodia: 1
— Dominican Republic 1
— Ecuador: 1
— Estonia: 1
— Iceland: 1
— Ireland: 1
— Lithuania: 1
— Monaco: 1
— Nepal: 1
— New Zealand: 1
— Nigeria: 1
— North Macedonia: 1
— Portugal: 1
— San Marino: 1
— Sri Lanka: 1