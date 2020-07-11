Coronavirus developments and numbers from around the Bay Area: July 11
SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA - The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include:
- Revised state guidance forced Alameda County public health officials on Friday night to suspend outdoor dining at restaurants and bars that had recently reopened to the public. "While Alameda County's Health Officer Order allowed for outdoor dining, under this stricter State guidance, all restaurants, wineries and bars in Alameda County may only be open for drive-through or pickup/delivery options," the county posted Saturday on its health department website.
- With the novel coronavirus pandemic spreading rapidly in Contra Costa County, housing advocates are calling on the board of supervisors to extend an eviction moratorium order that is scheduled to expire next week.
- The city of Oakland installed the final segment of its Slow Streets program in East and West Oakland on Friday and announced a pivot to focusing on the future of the program during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
- The San Francisco Zoo will reopen on Monday, while the reopening of other businesses like indoor restaurants and hair salons, remains on hold due to a rise in CODID-19 cases, Mayor London Breed said Friday.
- Two Alisal Union School District employees who work at the district office in Salinas have tested positive for COVID-19, the district's Superintendent Jim Koenig said on Friday. In response, the district office will be closed to the public until further notice and district office employees will work remotely to prepare for the upcoming school year.
Statewide, there are 312,344 cases of COVID-19 and 6,945 deaths. That's up from 304,297 cases, and 6,851 deaths on Friday.
As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:
- Alameda County: 7,725 cases, 148 deaths (7,485 cases, 147 deaths on Friday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department)
- Contra Costa County: 4,605 cases, 89 deaths (4,460 cases, 88 deaths on Friday)
- Marin County: 3,368 cases, 30 deaths (3,325 cases, 30 deaths on Friday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)
- Monterey County: 2,540 cases, 18 deaths (2,419 cases, 18 deaths on Friday)
- Napa County: (Cases not updated Saturday on county site) (477 cases, 4 deaths on Friday)
- San Francisco County: 4,426 cases, 50 deaths (4,316 cases, 50 deaths on Friday)
- San Mateo County: 3,949 cases, 112 deaths (3,846 cases, 112 deaths on Friday)
- Santa Clara County: 5,983 cases, 166 deaths (5,863 cases, 166 deaths on Friday)
- Santa Cruz County: 568 cases, 3 deaths (537 cases, 3 deaths on Friday)
- Solano County: (Cases not updated Saturday on county site) 2,075 cases, 28 deaths on Friday)
- Sonoma County: 1,650 cases, 14 deaths (1,561 cases, 14 deaths on Friday)