Coronavirus developments and numbers from around the Bay Area: July 11

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include:

GET KTVU HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX - SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

Statewide, there are 312,344 cases of COVID-19 and 6,945 deaths. That's up from 304,297 cases, and 6,851 deaths on Friday.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region: