Final segment of Slow Streets program installed in Oakland

article

The city of Oakland installed the final segment of its Slow Streets program in East and West Oakland Friday and announced a pivot to focusing on the future of the program during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The city reduced the number of available lanes from two to one along 14th Street between and Filbert streets at the West Oakland Middle School and along 18th Street between Adeline and Poplar streets at the West Oakland Senior Center and the West Oakland Library.

City officials said the closures will offer easier access to the food distribution sites at the middle school and senior center and to curbside pick-up at the library. The areas also have signage detailing the city's community resources available during the pandemic.

The city also implemented a soft closure of multiple streets in collaboration with the Palo Verdes Walking Club. The closures affect 62nd Avenue between International Boulevard and Fenham Street, Fenham Street from 62nd Avenue to 64th Avenue and 64th Avenue from Fenham Street to International Boulevard.

The city will transition to the second phase of the Slow Streets program. Phase two will continue until a vaccine is widely available, according to city officials, and will allow the city of Oakland to respond to community feedback on the program and consider making it permanent in some form.

Residents can complete a feedback form for the program online. General feedback for how the Slow Streets program can serve the city's neighborhoods can also be submitted by calling (510) 615-5566, e-mailing OAK311@oaklandca.gov, visiting 311.oaklandca.gov or downloading the OAK311 mobile app.