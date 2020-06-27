Coronavirus developments from around the Bay Area: June 27

article

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Saturday afternoon include:

San Francisco Department of Public Health Director Grant Colfax on Friday said his team would be monitoring the number of novel coronavirus cases within the next few days to determine when businesses such as hair and nail shops, can reopen.

A judge has ruled that a McDonald's restaurant in Oakland must remain closed after workers and family members were infected with the novel coronavirus. Judge Patrick McKinney ruled in Alameda County Superior Court that the McDonald's at 4514 Telegraph Ave. cannot reopen until the owners can show that it will be in a manner that protects the public's health and safety.

Health officials in Marin County said that plans to allow more businesses to reopen on Monday are being scaled back due to a surge in novel coronavirus cases.

The U.S. National Park Service will reopen recreational access Monday to Muir Woods National Monument with caveats to protect the health and safety of visitors to the park.

The San Francisco Unified School District will be handing out free thermometers on Monday for to encourage families to monitor their health in the face of COVID-19. The district will give away 8,800 thermometers during an event at Lincoln High School, 2162 24th Ave., from 11 a.m. to noon.

Statewide, as of Saturday at 3 p.m., officials have confirmed 206,433 total cases of COVID-19 and 5,872 deaths. That's up from 200,461 cases and 5,812 deaths on Friday.

As of Saturday at 3 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: Not updated Saturday. )5,493 cases, 130 deaths on Friday)

Contra Costa County: 2,688 cases, 73 deaths (2,676 cases, 73 deaths on Friday)

Marin County: 1,704 cases, 18 deaths, 1,613 cases, 18 deaths on Friday)

Monterey County: 1,444 cases, 12 deaths (1,429 cases, 12 deaths on Friday)

Napa County: (Not updated Saturday) 270 cases, 4 deaths on Friday)

San Francisco County: 3,468 cases, 49 deaths (3,400 cases, 48 deaths on Friday)

San Mateo County: 3,083 cases, 106 deaths (3,049 cases, 106 deaths on Friday)

Santa Clara County: (Not updated Saturday) 3,984 cases, 155 deaths on Friday

Santa Cruz County: 349 cases, 3 deaths (344 cases, 3 deaths on Friday)

Solano County: 1,118 cases, 23 deaths (1,094 cases, 23 deaths on Friday)

Sonoma County: (Not updated Saturday) 1,006 cases, 5 deaths on Friday)