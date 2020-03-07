Coronavirus: Princess cruise ship kept offshore now allowed to dock in Oakland

article

The Grand Princess cruise carying about 3,500 passengers and crew members kept off the San Francisco shores will now be allowed to dock Oakland, according to the cruise line.

Princess Cruises tweeted that the ship will dock at the Port of Oakland on Sunday. A councilman told the Chronicle that the disembarking will take place at the Ports America site. After docking, passengers will begin disembarking in a process that could take several days, the captain told passengers on the ship, the newspapers reported.

Passengers who require serious medical treatment will be taken to hospitals in California, the captain told the passengers. California passengers who don't need medical care will go to a federally operated facility for testing and quarantine, the Mercury News reported. Passengers from a separate Princess cruise that went to Japan were taken to Travis Air Force Base, as an example, last month.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, tweeted Saturday night that anyone not from California and is "asymptomatic" would be taken to the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

A total of 21 people tested positive for the coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence announced on Friday. One passenger who is critically ill, but not infected with coronavirus, already had to be taken off the ship via U.S. Coast Guard early Saturday morning.

Oakland City Councilman Larry Reid also told the Mercury News that the federal government is setting up a command center at the Marriott Convention Center and flying in extra U.S. Marshals to help out and take people to their final destinations.

On Saturday, the coronavirus outbreak in California reached to more 100 cases, with six new patients diagnosed in San Francisco and eight in Santa Clara County. More than 60 people in the Bay Area have tested positive for the coronavirus, including a faculty member at Stanford and an employee of the FBI.

The ship supposed to have docked at the Port of San Francisco on Saturday but has been held in international waters since Wednesday night after a 71-year-old Placer County man on a previous trip tested positive for coronavirus and died.

He was the first coronavirus-related death in California.