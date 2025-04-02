Dead body found in vehicle parked along US 101 in San Mateo

Officials with the California Highway Patrol confirm a dead body was found inside a vehicle parked along the shoulder of southbound U.S. 101 in San Mateo on Wednesday.

What we know:

A CHP spokesperson said they received a call at around 2:10 p.m. about the vehicle on the right shoulder, north of eastbound SR-92.

The person located in the back seat of a minivan was pronounced dead by the fire department, who also responded.

This is an active investigation and an ongoing traffic situation. Drivers are urged to avoid the area as some lanes are closed.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story.