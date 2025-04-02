Expand / Collapse search

Dead body found in vehicle parked along US 101 in San Mateo

Published  April 2, 2025 5:54pm PDT
Dead body backseat of vehicle in San Mateo

Police received a call about a car that was parked on the right shoulder of southbound U.S. 101 in San Mateo on Wednesday. CHP says a dead body was found in the back seat of the vehicle. This is an active investigation.

SAN MATEO, Calif. - Officials with the California Highway Patrol confirm a dead body was found inside a vehicle parked along the shoulder of southbound U.S. 101 in San Mateo on Wednesday. 

What we know:

A CHP spokesperson said they received a call at around 2:10 p.m. about the vehicle on the right shoulder, north of eastbound SR-92. 

The person located in the back seat of a minivan was pronounced dead by the fire department, who also responded. 

This is an active investigation and an ongoing traffic situation. Drivers are urged to avoid the area as some lanes are closed. 

No further details were immediately available. 

This is a developing news story. 

