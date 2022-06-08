Coroner ID's motorcyclist who died in chain-reaction accident in San Francisco

The San Francisco Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the motorcyclist who died in a chain-reaction accident on the freeway as Colin Rumbold, 34, of Alameda County.

Rumbold died early Tuesday morning during a string of events that began about 3:30 a.m. on the US 101 to Interstate 80 connector in San Francisco coming off the Bay Bridge.

Rumbold came upon a Nissan sedan that was stopped in that area, blocking a lane of traffic and then lost control, trying to avoid it," CHP Officer Mark Andrews said.

Rumbold fell about 40 feet down to the freeway, and at that time, a Honda sedan was traveling on I-80 westbound to the US-101 southbound connector ramp, the CHP said.

Rumbold fell on top of the Honda.

Just then, the CHP said the driver of a Subaru Forester approached the back of the Honda, slamming into the back of it.

Rumbold was likely hit by more than one car, the CHP said.

The drivers of the Nissan and Subaru were both arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence. They have yet to be identified.

The driver of the Honda was not arrested and sustained minor injuries, the CHP said.

Any witnesses should contact Officer Israel Garcia at the CHP San Francisco Area office at (415) 557-1094.