Correctional officer attacked at Vacaville prison

A correctional officer was attacked and injured during an incident at a state prison in Vacaville on Wednesday when trying to remove one of the inmates from their cell, officials said.

The attack happened at the California Medical Facility, a state prison in Vacaville, around 10:10 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Officials said the correctional officer was doing a "cell extraction" on Dannunzio Patron when the inmate they say cut the officer using an "improvised weapon."

The correctional officer suffered lacerations to his left forearm during the melee, and two other staff members who stepped in to stop the incident later complained of knee pain, officials said.

The injured officers were taken to a medical facility for treatment, and Patron was taken to another prison to be placed in restricted housing.

What we don't know:

It's unclear the extent of the officers' injuries. A motive was also not named by officials.

Dig deeper:

Patron was recently sent to the California Medical Facility from Fresno County on Dec. 30, 2024, the CDCR said.

He was sentenced to eight years for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury as a second striker, officials said.

He now faces a possible attempted homicide of a police officer charge, officials said.

