Counterfeit Hello Kitty, Pokémon toys seized at Port of SF: border patrol officials

Almost 7,600 pieces of counterfeit stuffed toys were seized at the Port of San Francisco by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers, the agency announced on Monday.

What we know:

The Hello Kitty and Pokémon plush dolls had a total retail value exceeding $156K, according to the CBP. They were confiscated because of unauthorized use of trademark, agency officials said.

A CBP spokesperson told KTVU the items were first flagged in February when officers inspected a shipment of almost 100 bags of plush toys.

"While conducting the examination the officers discovered 30 bags of Pokémon and Hello Kitty plush toys in the shipment," the spokesperson said.

CBP said the counterfeit plush toys were discovered at the Port of San Francisco. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Trademark infringement investigation

An investigation was launched into intellectual property rights records involving Pokémon producer Nintendo of America Inc. and Hello Kitty creator Sanrio Company, Ltd.

What they're saying:

"It was determined that the products are unauthorized based on both copyright and trademark infringement," according to the CBP spokesperson.

The agency said the toys were officially seized last Wednesday, noting that it's a time-consuming process to verify counterfeit or pirated goods.

No arrests

CBP officials said no one was arrested in the case.

"But the smugglers incurred in a significant loss by getting their fake products seized by the U.S. government," the spokesperson said, adding, "This enforcement action serves as a deterrent for future illegal activity."

CBP said the seized toys were found to be unauthorized based on copyright and trademark infringement. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

