Couple convicted of stealing $500K in Livermore gambling scheme

A couple found guilty of felony grand theft from a Livermore casino were sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to repay more than half a million dollars in restitution, state prosecutors said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the sentencing Wednesday of Eric Nguyen and Khanh "Tina" Tran, who were charged in 2020 for a gambling scheme they ran at the 580 Casino in Livermore between 2015 and 2017.

The husband and wife pled guilty to a scheme to cheat at the card game Baccarat while Tran was working as a dealer at the casino. The pair were arrested on May 6, 2020, in Harris County, Texas, on California felony arrest warrants.

The announcement is the result of an investigation conducted by special agents with the California Department of Justice's Division of Law Enforcement, according to a news release from Bonta's office.