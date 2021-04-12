Covered California low-cost healthcare opens special enrollment

More than three million people in California are now eligible for low-cost health insurance through the state's Covered California program.

Starting Monday, the program will open a special enrollment thansk to the recently signed American Rescue Act.

The benefits can apply whether you are insured or uninsured.

Program leaders say the new COVID relief bill, signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year, will inject $3 billion into the state's economy while also providing direct financial relief to people hit hardest by the pandemic.

State leaders on Monday will reveal a new marketing campaign and explain how new federal tax credits will help save Californians hundreds of dollars a month on health insurance. In some cases, they say households can pay as low as $1 a month.

Covered California is part of the Federal Affordable Care Act.

This special enrollment period lasts until the end of the year.

Coverage can begin as early as May 1.

You can submit an application on the Covered California website.