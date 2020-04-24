COVID-19: CA DMV waives late fees, delays registration requirements

The California Department of Motor Vehicles is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration and ending expiring identification cards and temporary operating permits.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Wednesday that provides some relief to Californians amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents whose vehicle registration expires between March 16 and May 30 now have an additional 60 days to pay from the original expiration date. The department emphasized there will be no late fees and penalties. Temporary operating permits that expire on or after March 4 will also be valid for another 60 days.

Additionally, ID cards that expire on or after March 4 will be valid through June 22.

“These measures can help lighten the burden many Californians are experiencing during this difficult time,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said.

The department continues to encourage customers to renew their vehicle registration online or by using the DMV Virtual Field Office. Customers can also get replacement registration cards and license plate stickers online or at any DMV kiosks.