Coyote visits San Francisco's Pink Triangle

A coyote made an appearance at San Francisco's Pink Triangle atop Twin Peaks on Monday.

Patrick Carney, founder of the Pink Triangle, was doing maintenance when he turned around and saw the coyote walking by.

"It looked curious," Carney said. "It didn’t seem scared at all. It walked by me a few times. I was surprised and delighted."

Carney shared that he typically sees raccoons and skunks visiting the area, but never coyotes.

The Pink Triangle is installed every year in celebration of Pride Month. The symbol was initially used as a badge to identify and designate gays during the Holocaust, according to San Francisco Pride.

In an earlier interview with KTVU, Carney shared that the symbol was later reclaimed to represent pride, resilience, and hope.

"During the 70s it was used as a protest symbol against homophobia, then in the 80s it was used as a rallying symbol during the AIDS crisis," said Carney.

The coyote seems to notice.

"He was totally a gay coyote. He is fully on board with the cause," Carney said.

Coyotes are native to California. San Francisco’s coyote population has undoubtedly increased, according to the SF Gate.

If a coyote is spotted, the East Bay Regional Park District advises keeping an eye on the animal and observing from afar. Walk away calmly and leave the area quickly. Do not engage.