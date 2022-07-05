Crash blocks all lanes of SB Highway 101 in Marin County

A collision involving multiple vehicles has blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive and left a lot of debris in lanes of the highway, CHP officials said.

An ambulance responded to the scene of the crash but no information was immediately available about possible injuries.

There is no estimate yet from the CHP for when the lanes will reopen.

