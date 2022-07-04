4 injured in San Francisco vehicle collision, including passengers waiting for bus

article

Four people are in critical condition after a vehicle collision in San Francisco's Inner Sunset District Monday evening, a city official says.

District 7 Supervisor Myrna Melgar posted on Twitter that the crash happened at 9th Avenue and Lincoln Way, on the south end Golden Gate Park. One car rammed into another and hit multiple people waiting at a Muni bus stop, the supervisor said.

Authorities in San Francisco are asking people to avoid the area. An alert about the incident was sent by the city's emergency department at of 6:10 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene, according to Alert SF.

Expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes, and allow for additional travel time, authorities said.

We will update this story as the news develops.