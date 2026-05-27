Crash on Dumbarton Bridge closes multiple eastbound lanes: CHP
SAN MATEO, Calif. - A crash on the Dumbarton Bridge on Wednesday afternoon closed several lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash blocked all eastbound lanes except the slow lane.
There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.
Authorities have not released additional information, but aerial video showed a heavy law enforcement presence, with CHP vehicles on both sides of the bridge. A damaged Menlo Park police vehicle was also seen in the roadway.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the California Highway Patrol and video from SkyFOX.