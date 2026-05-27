Crash on Dumbarton Bridge closes multiple eastbound lanes: CHP

The Brief A crash on the Dumbarton Bridge Wednesday afternoon shut down multiple eastbound lanes, according to CHP. Only the slow lane remained open as authorities responded to the scene. Aerial video showed a heavy law enforcement presence on both sides of the road, with no estimated reopening time announced.



A crash on the Dumbarton Bridge on Wednesday afternoon closed several lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash blocked all eastbound lanes except the slow lane.

There is no estimated time for the lanes to reopen.

Authorities have not released additional information, but aerial video showed a heavy law enforcement presence, with CHP vehicles on both sides of the bridge. A damaged Menlo Park police vehicle was also seen in the roadway.