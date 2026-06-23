San Jose Fire Station 32 sits empty after budget cuts delay opening

The Brief Efforts are underway to open a newly constructed San Jose fire station that currently sits empty because staffing funds were cut from the city's upcoming budget, a decision the local firefighters' union warns endangers public safety. The San Jose City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to apply for a federal grant to help cover staffing costs. However, even if approved, the federal money will not be enough to fully operationalize the station, which was originally scheduled to be in service by this year.



Efforts are underway to open a newly constructed San Jose fire station that currently sits empty because staffing funds were cut from the city's upcoming budget, a decision the local firefighters' union warns endangers public safety.

The San Jose City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to apply for a federal grant to help cover staffing costs.

However, officials noted that even if approved, the federal money will not be enough to fully operationalize the station, which was originally scheduled to be in service this year.

Budget cuts leave Fire Station 32 unstaffed

What we know:

Located near the interchange of U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate 680, the building is nearly complete but lacks official signs or markings. The structure is designated as San Jose Fire Station 32.

Once operational, Fire Chief Robert Sapien said the station will significantly reduce emergency response times and alleviate high call volumes in the area.

"It would have an immediate impact on the response times in that service area, but also to surrounding stations which are extremely busy," he said. "In fact, that is one of the busiest parts of our response area."

Groundbreaking for the station took place in September 2024, funded by bond measure ‘T’ approved by San Jose voters in 2018.

While construction of the building is nearly complete, crew funding was deferred until 2028 as part of a city budget plan designed to close a $50 million shortfall. The city budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year was officially approved on June 16th and goes into effect on July 1st.

Firefighters' union warns of public safety risks

Why you should care:

The funding delay has drawn sharp criticism from labor leadership, who argue the city is neglecting essential services.

"It is empty because our city council members and the mayor have not prioritized public safety in the city of San Jose," said Jerry May, president of the San Jose Firefighters Local 230.

According to May, the station is designed to house both an engine and a truck company. This would put eight personnel on duty daily to respond to medical emergencies, structure fires, and vehicle accidents.

The union is launching a major push to open the facility, asserting that the current vacancy compromises both community safety and firefighter welfare.

East San Jose communities impacted by delays

Dig deeper:

Councilmember Bien Doan, who represents District 7, opposed the budget deferral and argued the decision disproportionately impacts vulnerable neighborhoods, including parts of East San Jose.

"My reaction is you are doing a huge disservice to the underserved community," Doan said. "So you are talking about the two underserved communities on the East Side that have been neglected for too long," he said, referring both to his Council District 7 and neighboring Council District 5.

While Sapien acknowledged the budget challenges, he emphasized that the department is pursuing all available avenues to begin operations, calling the pursuit of federal funds a critical first step. "It does help, absolutely," Chief Sapien said.

Looking ahead to midyear budget reviews

What's next:

The federal grant application authorized by the city council would only cover roughly one-third of the required operational costs over the next four years. The city should know before the end of 2026 if the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, approves the grant funding.

City officials are hoping to identify additional funding during San Jose’s midyear budget review. If additional revenue is found, the city may be able to open Fire Station 32 by early in 2027 rather than wait for the projected 2028 timeline.