'Toy Story 5' screening held at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

The Brief A private screening of "Toy Story 5" is bringing more than entertainment to young patients at a Bay Area hospital. The special event also included a visit from Pixar production designer Bob Pauley, who spent time drawing with patients and encouraging their creativity. The film’s storyline highlights a pushback against excessive reliance on technology, emphasizing the value of physical toys and real-world interaction.



A private screening of "Toy Story 5" is bringing more than entertainment to young patients at a Bay Area hospital — it’s offering connection, creativity and a temporary escape from medical challenges.

Treatment to imagination

Dig deeper:

Six-year-old Romero "RoRo" Martinez is no stranger to hospitals. The young heart patient has made seven visits in the first six months of this year alone.

But during a recent visit to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford, the focus shifted from treatment to imagination.

RoRo and other patients were treated to a private screening of the latest installment in the "Toy Story" franchise, a film that also carries a message about the influence of technology and the importance of imaginative play.

"For two years old, Woody and Buzz were his best buddies," said Tiffany Martinez, RoRo’s mother. "Playing imagination has just been huge."

Martinez said her son’s heart condition, combined with isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, limited his ability to form typical in-person friendships.

Characters from the "Toy Story" films helped fill that gap.

Special guest

Time with patients:

The special event also included a visit from Pixar production designer Bob Pauley, who spent time drawing with patients and encouraging their creativity.

"It’s full circle. It’s fun to be here," Pauley said. "We’re making connections with kids and families. And there can’t be any greater connection than this."

The film’s storyline highlights a pushback against excessive reliance on technology, emphasizing the value of physical toys and real-world interaction.

What they're saying:

Medical experts say experiences like this can play a meaningful role in a child’s well-being.

"It’s a great movie and maybe a way to escape from some problematic circumstances being in the hospital," said Dr. Bradley Zicherman, an adolescent psychiatrist with Stanford Medicine Children’s Health. "Eventually, hopefully these kids are going to be out of the hospital, get some fresh air and understand the importance of that — maybe even as part of their hospitalization process."

For RoRo, the day included sketching a new character from the film, "Lilypad," from memory — impressing even the professionals.

Moments like these, caregivers say, highlight the resilience and imagination that persist even in difficult circumstances.