Crash on Highway 280 in San Mateo County shuts down lanes

A crash on a San Mateo County highway shut down several lanes Monday, authorities said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on southbound Interstate 280, just south of Alpine Road.

The California Highway Patrol said there were injuries related to the crash, but have not released details on the cause.

The sheriff’s office warned drivers to expect major delays lasting several hours and advised using alternate routes.

Video from SkyFOX showed a stopped Tesla with a dent on its side and a motorcycle down in the middle of the highway.