Crash kills one person and shuts down WB lanes of I-80 in Berkeley

One person was killed and multiple lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley were blocked following a crash early Christmas morning.

The CHP told KTVU the collision involved 4 vehicles and a fire, near the Gilman Street offramp.

The first car lost control and spun out at 5:18 a.m., said CHP.

The driver of the second car came, and offered assistance. Authorities described the driver, as a good samaritan.

But moments later, a third car approached, and sideswiped the first two vehicles.

Then a fourth car came, and broadsided the other vehicles, said CHP.

Authorities said there was a fire, and the driver of the third car was killed. But it is unclear at this time, whether the death was a result of the crash or the fire.

The occupants of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

A sigalert was issued, and all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 were shut down. The CHP was able to reopen the slow lane of I-80 at 6 a.m., and then all westbound lanes at about 7:40 a.m.