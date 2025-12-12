Crew strikes gas pipe in Castro Valley

article

A crew struck a gas pipe Friday morning in Castro Valley, one day after another crew did the same thing in nearby Hayward, causing a massive explosion that destroyed two homes and injured six people.

Alameda County Fire Department spokeswoman Cheryl Hurd said in Friday's case on Redwood Road in Castro Valley, firefighters were not asking for extra help.

But they were monitoring the situation as PG&E employees were dispatched to deal with the situation.

The crew hit the gas pipe at 7:46 a.m.