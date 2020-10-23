Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
6
High Wind Watch
from SUN 4:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Fort Tejon
High Wind Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM PDT until TUE 1:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta

Crews at the scene of fire at the historic Lorenzo Theater

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 4 mins ago
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

Crews battle a fire at the historic Lorenzo Theater in San Lorenzo, Oct. 23, 2020.

SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at the historic Lorenzo Theater in San Lorenzo Friday afternoon. 

Skyfox helicopter is flying above the address at 16080 Hesperian Blvd. for a better vantage point. Fire officials said they were at the scene by 3:40 p.m. 

It is not clear how the fire began or if anyone is injured or inside the theater. 

The fire is active. Alameda County Fire Department asks that people avoid the area. 

The theater caught fire back in June of this year. 

The 73-year-old theater closed in 1982, according to cinematreasures.org, and the nonprofit organization Lorenzo Theater Foundation was formed in 1999 to work for its preservation and restoration.