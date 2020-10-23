Crews at the scene of fire at the historic Lorenzo Theater

article

Crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at the historic Lorenzo Theater in San Lorenzo Friday afternoon.

Skyfox helicopter is flying above the address at 16080 Hesperian Blvd. for a better vantage point. Fire officials said they were at the scene by 3:40 p.m.

It is not clear how the fire began or if anyone is injured or inside the theater.

The fire is active. Alameda County Fire Department asks that people avoid the area.

The theater caught fire back in June of this year.

The 73-year-old theater closed in 1982, according to cinematreasures.org, and the nonprofit organization Lorenzo Theater Foundation was formed in 1999 to work for its preservation and restoration.