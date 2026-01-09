Piedmont kids ride bikes together after AC transit bus route eliminated

The Brief A group of elementary school students Piedmont rode to school together as part of a community-led effort known as a "bike bus." The idea grew out of necessity about six months ago, after AC Transit eliminated the bus line students had used.



A group of elementary school students in the East Bay rode to school together on Friday morning as part of a community-led effort known as a "bike bus."

What we know:

About 20 children arrived by bicycle outside Havens Elementary School in Piedmont after riding together from the Piedmont Hills, roughly a mile away, just after 8 a.m.

Parents organized the group ride to encourage students to bike to school together and to promote safety and independence in numbers.

The backstory:

The idea for the bike bus grew out of necessity about six months ago, after AC Transit eliminated the bus line students had used to travel from upper Piedmont to the center of town because of budget cuts and changes in ridership. The loss of the route left parents and students without a public transit option.

In response, a group of parents calling themselves Piedmont Unplugged organized the bike bus, saying traveling as a group makes the children more visible to drivers and safer, particularly with the bus no longer running in that part of town.

What they're saying:

"We live in the upper part of the neighborhood and for us it was the only access to the school," said Danielle Horowitz of Piedmont Unplugged. "We really needed to do something else."

Melissa Partovi, another organizer, said she is most excited about students eventually getting to school on their own as a group, without parents accompanying them.

For the initial ride, the children were assisted by a Piedmont police escort trained in bike safety. Organizers said the goal is for future rides to be done independently by the students, traveling together.

Organizers said similar bike bus programs are operating in communities across the country. They said the idea was inspired by a similar effort in Boston, and they hope participation will grow as the program becomes more popular.