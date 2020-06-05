Crews battling fire at historic Lorenzo Theater in San Lorenzo

article

Alameda County Fire Department crews are at the scene of a fire that started about 5:30 p.m. Friday at the historic Lorenzo Theater at 16080 Hesperian Blvd. in the unincorporated community of San Lorenzo.

The public is being advised to avoid the area.

Fire officials said 40 firefighters are at the scene and that crews were moving an apparatus out of a possible collapse zone.

There was no word of injuries.

The 73-year-old theater closed in 1982, according to

http://cinematreasures.org/, and the nonprofit organization Lorenzo Theater Foundation was formed in 1999 to work for its preservation and restoration.

The theater was designated as a California Historic Resource in

2001, according to cinematreasures.org.

The fire is under investigation. It is not clear how the fire began.

KTVU contributed to this report.