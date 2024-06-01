Corral Fire explodes to 4,900 acres in Livermore, evacuation orders in place

A 4,900-acre fire sparked in Livermore on Saturday, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

Dubbed the Corral Fire, the flames started around 2:30 on Corral Hollow before they jumped the road, ACFD said. Windy conditions are making the fire difficult to contain. The fire was first reported at 500 acres, but by 7:45 p.m., the fire covered more than 4,940 acres.

Evacuation orders are now in place for zone SJC 211; the area is southwest of I-580 stretching from the Tracy Golf and Country Club to Corral Hollow Road. People in this area are asked to leave now.

Evacuation warnings are in place for those in Par State, just southeast of the Tracy Golf and Country Club, down through West Gaffery Road. Those in this area should be ready to leave if needed.

Interstate 580 from Corral Hollow Road to Interstate 5 is closed in both directions. Crews are reporting smoke and zero visiblity in the area. There is no estimated reopening time.

At this point, no structures have been lost, but two firefighters suffered burn injuries, according to ACFD.

One person was taken to a San Jose hospital via helicopter, and another person was taken to a local hospital. Units from CalFire, Alameda County Fire Department, Tracy Fire Department and Livermore/Pleasanton Fire have all responded.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. To get a look at live conditions now, check out the ALERT Calfiornia live webcams.

For a time-lapse view of the smoke conditions in the area, check out the video below.

Initial reports linked the cause of the fire to a controlled burn in the area, but ACFD tells KTVU that is not the case. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. An evacuation center has been established inside the Larch Clover Community Center at 11157 W Larch Road in Tracy.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more details as they are gathered.