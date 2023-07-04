Crews battle grass fire in Walnut Creek

article

Contra Costa Fire Protection District says crews have stopped forward progress of a three-acre grass fire that was spreading in Walnut Creek Tuesday night.

Officials posted to social media just before 10 p.m. about the fire in the area of 1900 Whitecliff Way.

The fire is likely due to fireworks as people celebrate the 4th of July holiday, the department said.

In the days ahead of the holiday, local fire officials had warned against using illegal fireworks, given the risks of vegetation fires the area has been prone to.

No structures are threatened and evacuations were not necessary. Con Fire spokesperson Steve Hill said some residents chose to evacuate on their own and that Cal Fire was called in to help.

Multiple crews are working this fire.

The public is being asked to avoid the area, so crews can continue working to contain the fire. The mop up of this fire is expected to be lengthy.

This is a developing news story.

Bay City News contributed to this report.