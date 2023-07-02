Bay Area first responders worried about risk of wildfires sparked by illegal fireworks

In the run-up to the Fourth of July, illegal firework shows are already popping up across the Bay Area, and that has firefighters and police worried about the potential for wildfires and injuries.

"We want you to have fun, but don’t let your fun be at the other person’s loss," said Alameda County Fire Chief, Randall West.

Cal Fire and area fire departments have been nervously monitoring the region’s quickly drying fields of grass amid this week's high heat.

"We have flammable fuels out there, and we have an event where we have lots of ignitions," said Cal Fire Deputy Chief, Jonathan Cox. "If you are responsible for a firework that starts a large fire, you’re responsible for that fire,

Police have been ramping up busts on illegal fireworks sales over the last week. In Pacifica on Sunday, officers showed off a picture of recently seized fireworks. So-called "safe and sane" fireworks are legal in the city, but police say, the ones that they seized didn’t fall under that category.

First responders are also worried about the uptick in firework-related injuries that their crews see every year over the July 4 holiday. A new report by insurance site Quote Wizard found that injuries tied to fireworks are up 26 percent across the US since 2018.

"One of these alone, it can maim, it can permanently damage someone’s body. It can kill them even," said Cox. "We know everyone wants to celebrate the Fourth of July and enjoy fireworks, but that’s for the professionals. Go to a professional show, see it done legally."

If you have illegal fireworks that you want to get rid of safely, a number of Bay Area communities are planning to offer drop-off locations, no questions asked. That includes Oakland, where the fire department says they’ll be providing collection barrels outside several city fire stations.