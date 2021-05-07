Crews battling Copper Canyon Fire in Gila County; portion of US 60 closed

Fire officials say a wildfire has resulted in the closure of US 60 near Globe on May 7.

According to a tweet made by the Arizona State Forestry, the Copper Canyon Fire is burning close to the US 60, which has resulted in the highway's closure between Mile Markers 255 and 260.

The fire started about three miles northeast of Globe, and has burned 1,300 acres of land. Crews have reportedly secured a front on the southwestern side of the fire, and are working on the eastern front to stop it from advancing to US 60.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area for the time being.

There is zero containment as the fire continues to burn on both sides of the highway.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates. This story was reported on from Phoenix.

A DC-10 tanker at the Copper Canyon fire on May 7, 2021

