Crews clear debris near Berkeley homeless encampment

Public Works crews are clearing piles of debris near a homeless encampment in Berkeley.

The CHP issued a hard closure of the Interstate 80 westbound onramp at University Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

A Berkeley Police sergeant told a KTVU crew at the scene that only debris is being removed at this time. Mental health services have been in contact with the people living at the encampment and were informed of the cleanup in advance, according to the sergeant.

Bulldozers could be seen hauling away various discarded items. Crews are expected to be on scene for much of the day. Traffic is being detoured along West Frontage Road.

