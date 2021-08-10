Crews gain upper hand on a 40-acre Sonoma County vegetation fire

article

Crews are getting the upper hand on a 40-acre vegetation fire in Sonoma County Tuesday.

The fire was first reported southeast of Sebastopol at Llano and Todd roads at around 5:30 p.m. Officials said the fire was 30% contained just after 6 p.m.

Santa Rosa Fire Department, Sonoma County Fire District and multiple other agencies responded to the fire. Smoke could be seen from Santa Rosa.

There were no structures threatened and no evacuations as a result of this fire.

Santa Rosa Fire Department advised anyone to avoid the area.