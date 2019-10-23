Crews on high alert for elevated fire danger in parts of the Bay Area

A Red Flag fire danger warning has been issued for Contra Costa County from Wednesday to Thursday afternoons.

In preparation for the Red Flag danger the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District has summoned additional fire fighting power. It's called a "Prepositioned Firefighting Task Force" which includes four more wildland fire engines, water tenders, a bulldozer, and about 30 additional firefighters and support staff.

"Other counties in the area are also pre-positioning resources. So through mutual aid, we can draw on them if we get into a major situation. And they can count on us," said Steve Hill, spokesman for the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

Firefighters say the later the fire season the more flammable the hillsides.

"The ever dying fuel load of dead grass across the county is getting drier. So it presents an ever-increasing risk of fire," said Hill.

While Contra Costa County is under a red flag warning, it is not currently on PG&E's list for public safety power shutoffs.

"It's our understanding being in communication with pg&e that they are looking at weather conditions as they translate to risk to their infrastructure, principally power lines," said Hill.

Homeowners have been asked to clear brush and make their homes fire safe. But in high winds, people are urged not to mow their lawns or idle their cars.

"We had our trees trimmed. We are using our sprinklers more than we would otherwise. Not much we can do. We live in a wooded area. We are concerned. We are concerned," said Lisa Noble of Orinda.