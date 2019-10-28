Crews race to control Kincade Fire before winds return

There was more progress on the Kincade Fire Monday, but the upcoming wind event presents a serious complication.

Cal Fire and mutual aid crews worked to keep the flames off the Windsor flatlands where homes, businesses, and vineyards are located.

Helicopters dropped numerous loads of waters on a burning structure on Chalk Hill Road, to slows its progress and keep it from spreading. Fire engines arrived within minutes, and crews went into the fray with hoses to finish the job.

While helicopter drops are critical in slowing a fire, firefighters on the ground are essential.

One man said, he and his brother stayed behind because their elderly mother did not want to go.

"Me and my brother stayed there and sprayed water and I know they say that's it's a senseless thing to do but that's where me and my brother grew up," said Dan Spain.

One of the key problems is that there are countless hotspots. If flames spread to vegetation, it can turn into a major fire. With more winds in the forecast, hotspots are a threat.

Advertisement

KTVU's Tom Vacar spotted a fire burning near some homes and jumped into action to put it out.

Assemblyman Mike Thompson said, "It's kind of damned if you do and you're damned if you don't shut the power off."

He didn't condemn Pacific Gas and Electric, but said the way energy is made and transmitted is in need of changes.

"There has to be stable energy provided. It has to be done safely. There has to be an investment made in the equipment that they have, where lines can be underground, Thompson said.

Santa Rosa Assemblyman Jim Wood agreed.

"I think we're just seeing where all these conditions are catching up with us; how we've managed our land, the drought was a huge contributor to that," he said.