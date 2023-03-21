2 dolphins die as crews work to rescue 6 others in 'mass stranding' on New Jersey beach, officials say

Crews of first responders are on scene at two Cape May County beaches in an effort to rescue several dolphins that became stranded Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities confirmed with FOX 29 that a pod of eight dolphins are stranded, including six at the 52nd Street beach and two at the beach on 50th Street in Sea Isle City.

Two of the dolphins have died since washing ashore in the "mass stranding event," according to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

RELATED HEADLINES

Police and medics responded to pour water on the dolphins, according to officials.

Wildlife officials have also arrived to assist in the rescue, and are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

Further details about what led to the stranding, and the condition of the other six dolphins has yet to be released.

Crews respond to a group of beached dolphins that washed ashore in Sea Isle City. (Credit: Michael Ebner) (Michael Ebner)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.