Crews responding to small vegetation fire in Benicia

Fire crews are responding to a 20-acre, two-alarm vegetation fire in Benicia Friday afternoon.

At 3:19 p.m. Cal Fire officials with the Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit said the fire was near the 2000 block of Lake Herman Road. Cal Fire aircraft is assisting.

The Benicia Fire Department said forward progress of the Range Fire was stopped by 3:36 p.m. Crews are staying at the scene to put out hotspots.

Firefighters have been busy around the state due to dry conditions from the California drought and with heat advisories for parts of Northern California in effect this weekend.