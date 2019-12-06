Crews safely recover muddied driver from levee near Alviso

article

Fire crews rescued a cold and muddy driver whose car veered Thursday night into the water on a levee near San Jose's Alviso neighborhood, fire officials said.

The driver, who was uninjured, had to be hosed down after being rescued about 11 p.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The driver was reportedly trying to navigate a car down a bicycle path but the vehicle slipped into the water.

The Sunnyvale Fire Department first reported the wreck to San Jose firefighters, who sent a rescue team along with a helicopter assist from the San Jose Police Department.

The car was partly submerged, but the driver was able to get out on his own, fire officials said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Advertisement