Crowds blamed for destruction in downtown Los Angeles after Super Bowl

Police in riot gear battled with hundreds of people who flooded downtown Los Angeles streets last night following the Rams' win in the Super Bowl.

There were complaints of widespread looting, vandalism and public drunkenness, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video on social media showed a bus that had been vandalized. There was also a crowd that started running as fireworks were lobbed near the damaged bus.

There were also sideshows in downtown LA.

Several people were arrested, police said.

