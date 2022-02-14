Crowds blamed for destruction in downtown Los Angeles after Super Bowl

'Destructive' Crowds in Los Angeles After Rams' Super Bowl Win
Police in Los Angeles issued dispersal orders as they said "large, violent and destructive crowds" had gathered downtown following the Rams’ win over the Bengals in the Super Bowl on February 13. Footage on Twitter shows some of the disorderly scenes in downtown Los Angeles. Credit: @Alexandheir via Storyful
Police in riot gear battled with hundreds of people who flooded downtown Los Angeles streets last night following the Rams' win in the Super Bowl.
There were complaints of widespread looting, vandalism and public drunkenness, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Video on social media showed a bus that had been vandalized. There was also a crowd that started running as fireworks were lobbed near the damaged bus.
There were also sideshows in downtown LA.
Several people were arrested, police said.
Los Angeles Metro bus vandalized amid Super Bowl mayhem
A Metro bus was vandalized in Los Angeles on February 13, as crowds descended on the downtown area following the Rams’ Super Bowl win. Footage streamed live to Twitch shows Rams fans squaring off with a Cincinnati Bengals fan, and crowds running after a firework goes off at the scene where the bus was damaged. Warning: there is profanity in this video. Credit: @SweaterGxd via Storyful