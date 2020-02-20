Cruise ship patient being treated at a San Francisco hospital for coronavirus

article

San Francisco Department of Public Health confirmed on Thursday that a San Francisco hospital is treating a suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The patient shows no symptoms, but tested positive for the virus in Japan and was part of a group on a cruise ship that was taken to Travis Air Force Base to be quarantined.

Health officials said they would not disclose which hospital the patient is at and for the patient’s privacy they would not have further information about the patient.

The two patients transferred to UCSF from San Benito County for treatment of the virus were discharged in good health and are no longer in San Francisco, officials said.