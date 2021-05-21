Cal State Northridge police searching for sexual battery suspect

A campus crime alert was issued at California State University, Northridge after a woman was reportedly groped while walking on campus. Police believe there may be more victims.

On May 17, a woman was walking on campus when a man rode by on a bicycle and touched the victim’s buttocks, CSUN police said. The suspect then traveled eastbound on Lassen Street and southbound on Zelzah Avenue.

The incident was reported the following day.

The CSUN Department of Police Services issued the alert in hopes to gather more information that would help lead to the suspect’s arrest.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The suspect was described as a Black male with a medium to heavy build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, a dark facemask, purple gloves and red shoes. He was riding a black Fixie bicycle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 818-677-2211.