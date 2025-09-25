Curious light streaking the sky seen throughout the Bay Area, captured on video

The Brief A light streaking the sky has sparked the curiosity of those who witnessed it and those who are seeing the videos online. A Lick Observatory staffer saw the light at around 7:30 p.m. The light appears to have scattered. Video came in to KTVU from San Jose, Brentwood, Pittsburg, and Napa.



KTVU is getting calls, as well as photo and video submissions, of what appears to be a meteor that streaked across the sky Thursday evening.

The calls have been coming from throughout the Bay Area. Officials with Lick Observatory of Mount Hamilton told us one of their staff was an eyewitness to the spectacle at around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky was described as, "a long fire debris trail that broke into three, traveling east." Paul Lynam, an astronomer from the observatory, said it was "noteworthy enough to provoke curiosity."

Photos courtesy James Coffin in Napa.

They referred us to a specialist at the SETI Institute in Mountain View, which investigates and characterizes this type of event. We are reaching out to find out more.

While the observatory said it will take a while for them to see if they captured the event on any surveillance cameras, KTVU has its viewers to count on.

Video came in from Rebecca Dominguez in Brentwood. She saw the streak around 8 p.m. In the video, the light streaking brilliantly across the sky at what appears to be a high rate of speed is then zoomed in on, and you can see how the light has scattered and broken up into multiple pieces.

James Coffin from Napa's Bel Aire neighborhood shared photos that show the scattered lights above his neighborhood. The lights above a house do look eerie and had those in the comments questioning the source and if the lights were stationary.

Stephanie, a viewer in Pittsburg, who did not give a last name, said her night walk had an interesting encounter in the sky. She was not sure what it was, but her "boys" were able to capture and record video.

We have also reached out to NASA, the Federal Aviation Administration and Chabot Space and Science Center for more information and will update our story as we learn more.