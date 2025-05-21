Cyclists honor lives lost in the East Bay’s Ride of Silence

The Brief Cyclists in Alameda rode 7 miles in silence to honor those injured or killed while biking, as part of the global Ride of Silence event. Participants called for greater awareness from drivers.



Cyclists gathered Wednesday evening in Alameda for the annual Ride of Silence, a global event held each May to honor those killed or injured while biking.

Participants rode silently for seven miles, starting and ending on Park Street, to raise awareness of cycling safety and pay tribute to the victims of traffic collisions. The event, observed in cities worldwide, serves as a poignant reminder of the need for drivers and cyclists to share the road responsibly.

Remembering loved ones

Berkeley resident Jocelyn Larkin joined the ride with a heavy heart, honoring the memory of her husband, 59-year-old Christopher Patti, UC Berkeley’s top lawyer. In 2017, Patti was struck and killed by a speeding car in Guerneville while biking.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Patti had pulled far off the road when the driver lost control. The impact threw Patti onto the trunk of the BMW, violently slamming him into the rear window.

"My husband, my children, and I all love riding," Larkin said. "I couldn’t let that man take away something that brought us so much joy. I still think about Chris when I’m riding and I like that."

A community united for safety

The Ride of Silence serves as a call to action for safer roads and more awareness. Isabella DeMatos, this year’s ride organizer, knows the pain of being a victim firsthand.

Nearly 40 years ago, DeMatos was struck by a car while cycling in Oakland, leaving her with lasting hip injuries.

"Every day you ride, you could end up in that situation," DeMatos said. "Alameda is very proactive with putting out the bike lanes, so it's making it a lot safer for us to ride in Alameda… but we don’t only ride in Alameda."

Just days ago, a child on a bicycle was struck by a car in Oakland at Nicol and Coolidge Avenues. The child reportedly suffered severe head trauma and was rushed to the hospital.

Wednesday’s ride was escorted by police to ensure safety.

"It’s great to volunteer for them," Faalologo said. "I'm just here to give back to the community."