Celeste Rivas case: Investigator says 'it's very clear' who parked D4vd's Tesla with teen's body inside

The Brief A private investigator alleges he knows who moved D4vd's Tesla to the final parking spot before it was towed. The investigator was hired by the homeowner of the Hollywood Hills residence where the singer once lived. The P.I. says he believes Celeste Rivas Hernandez's body was in the trunk before it was parked. All of his findings have been presented to the LAPD, he said.



A private investigator hired by the homeowner of the Hollywood Hills residence where singer D4vd once lived has revealed new details about the timeline in the investigation of Celeste Rivas Hernandez's death.

The 15-year-old's remains were found last month in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

The backstory:

The Tesla registered to D4vd was towed after authorities said it was parked illegally in the affluent Bird Streets neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills. On Sept. 8, workers at a Hollywood tow yard discovered Hernandez's decomposing body after reportedly detecting a foul odor coming from the vehicle.

D4vd was on tour at the time. However, the "Withered" world tour was canceled in the wake of the investigation. In addition, he has since moved out of the Hollywood Hills and transferred the deeds of his Texas homes to his mother.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: D4vd moves out of $20,000 a month Hollywood Hills rental amid homicide investigation

So far, no suspects have been identified in the case.

Who was the last person to park D4vd's Tesla?

What they're saying:

Private investigator Steve Fischer revealed several new details in an interview with "Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber." Fischer said he has been working to piece together a timeline and has been canvassing surveillance footage from the Hollywood Hills.

RELATED: Celeste Rivas Hernandez case: Private investigator reveals date last photos of teen were taken

He alleged the last photos they have of Celeste were taken earlier this year and that surveillance footage also reveals who moved the Tesla.

"There's definitely evidence that we've collected that helps the timeline," Fischer said. "We now have a much better understanding of when that Tesla arrived at the final parking spot."

"I do have surveillance from different houses in the neighborhood showing the Tesla being moved," he added. "I'm not even saying the LAPD didn't have that. I'm sure they did, but we wanted to make sure."

He also said the video evidence, along with some items at the house that weren't taken during the search warrant, have helped nail down a timeline.

When asked if he knew who was driving the Tesla at the final parking spot before it was towed, Fischer said, "As far as what we believe was the final parking spot where it was towed from, yes. It's very clear. That neighborhood is filled with surveillance cameras."

Fischer added he has no evidence Hernandez's body was transferred into the Tesla before or after it was parked. "When it was moved to that position, it was already like that. So that car had not been used in a very long time."

While Fischer said he knows who was the last person to park the Tesla, it did not name them in the interview, saying he's leaving that up to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Also based on his findings, Fischer said he believes the Tesla was left in the Hollywood Hills in late July.

Fischer said he shared his findings with the LAPD's Robbery-Homicide detectives.

RELATED:

New details not confirmed by the LAPD

What we don't know:

The LAPD has not confirmed any of Fischer's findings and have not identified a suspect in the case.

Additionally, TMZ reported that LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said he is unable to comment on the case because it has not been presented to him by the LAPD.