DA charges 61-year-old man with attempted murder at SF Chinatown bakery

The San Francisco district attorney on Wednesday charged a 61-year-old man with attempted murder after the stabbing of a bakery worker in Chinatown.

Fook Poy Lai was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and second-degree burglary.

It was not immediately clear if he had a defense attorney to represent him.

He is accused of walking into AA Bakery on Monday and stabbing a bakery worker as she worked in the 1000 block of Stockton Street, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Her condition on Wednesday was not made public.

AA Bakery was featured last week in Amber Lee's Chinatown series where she shared memories of the food she grew up with as a San Francisco native.

Lai was released from prison on May 20, nine days before the stabbing, after being convicted of the attempted murder of an 89-year-old man in Portsmouth Square in 2016, the DA said.

He was sentenced to nine years in state prison in that case and had completed serving that sentence.

"The alleged attack in Chinatown left a woman seriously injured and a neighborhood shocked," Jenkins said in a statement. "I offer my unwavering commitment to pursuing justice and ensuring that the suspect is held accountable for this senseless crime."